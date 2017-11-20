OTTAWA – One of the two newest Members of Parliament took his seat in the House of Commons for the first time Monday.

Liberal MP for Lac-Saint-Jean, Que., Richard Hébert was escorted into the House just before question period and introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Trade Minister, and fellow Quebec MP François-Philippe Champagne.

It’s a parliamentary tradition for new MPs to be ushered in arm-and-arm, sometimes playfully, to their seats for the first time.

He is one of two new MPs who were elected in Oct. 23 byelections.

Hébert won his seat with 38.6 per cent of the vote. Hébert is a former mayor of northern Quebec town Dolbeau-Mistassini.

His victory was the first time this Parliament that an MP was elected in a byelection from a party that didn’t hold the seat previously. He replaces former Conservative MP Denis Lebel, who resigned.

It’s expected the second Hill newcomer, Conservative MP for Sturgeon River-Parkland, Alta., Dane Lloyd is expected to be introduced in the House on Wednesday.

Lloyd won his seat with 77.4 per cent of the vote. Prior to being elected, he was a Hill staffer. During the campaign he had to answer for previous controversial social media comments he’d made.

He replaces former Conservative MP Rona Ambrose, who resigned.

More races to come:

There are four other federal byelections coming up on Dec. 11 to fill the following vacancies: