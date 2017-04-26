OTTAWA -- Kevin O'Leary is dropping out of the Conservative leadership race, citing weak second-ballot support and a lack of support in Quebec.

In an email to supporters, O'Leary said he has weak second-ballot support because he is an outsider, and said he is extremely strong in the West, but has “not generated material support in Quebec."

"The Conservative Party needs someone who has the best chance of beating [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau]. Someone who will command the support of Canadians from every region of the country and who can build a consensus among all members of the party," O'Leary said in the email.

"Second ballot support is always a concern for any candidate and all you can do is live with that risk and see where the votes settle."

He also said he and Bernier are statistically tied as front-runners.

Bernier is holding a press conference about the developments in the leadership race at 4:30 p.m. today. He declined to comment to CTV News ahead of the press conference.

CTVNews.ca will have live video of Bernier’s press conference at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the final official Conservative Leadership Debate at 6 p.m. ET.

All the leadership contestants are in Toronto for the last official debate of the contest, with the new leader to be announced May 27.

O'Leary and Bernier have consistently polled ahead of the other 12 competitors in the race, making this move potentially game-changing if O'Leary's supporters move their votes to Bernier.

But that's not guaranteed. The party's nearly 260,000 members aren't bound to follow their preferred candidate's direction if he or she drops off the ballot.

The winner has to take 50 per cent plus one point of the 33,800 points allocated equally among the country's 338 ridings. Each electoral district is allocated 100 points regardless of how many members belong to the riding association.

That makes it hard to predict the outcome, as does the party's ranked ballot, which will see the bottom finishers dropped off the ballot and their support redistributed round by round.

O'Leary says his team has sold 35,335 party memberships, including "a whole new generation of young Canadians, many of whom are new to the Conservative Party."