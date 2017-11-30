OTTAWA – Survivors and family members of victims of gun violence are calling on Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to bring forward tougher gun laws.

At a press conference in Ottawa Thursday, the group, which includes the families of the victims of the École Polytechnique, Dawson College, and Quebec City mosque shootings, said that they had initially made the plan to travel to Parliament Hill to support the government’s gun legislation, because the minister had said in October that he’d bring forward before the end of the year.

Though, in a meeting with the group earlier this week Goodale said that’s not happening, said Heidi Rathjen, a survivor of the École Polytechnique shooting.

"Another delay, another reason why, among other statements other actions taken by this government in the past two years, that do not inspire confidence in us that the government intends to move forward with a strong bill and in an urgent manner," Rathjen told reporters.

A spokesperson for Goodale told CTV News that the government will not be introducing anything before year’s end, but "in the near future" Goodale will introduce legislation consistent with what was promised during the campaign: a multi-pronged plan to “take pragmatic action” and make it harder for criminals to get and use handguns and assault weapons.

The group is calling on the Liberals to provide a specific timeline on tabling a gun control bill, saying they've been waiting too long.

"Over the past two years, Canadians have witnessed many tragedies committed with guns, many of them legal, often despite red flags which could have prompted preventive measures and maybe made a difference," said Rathjen, who was joined by other survivors and family members of victims around the podium for the press conference.

These survivors and family members of victims said that the Canadian government has been silent on changing the rules here, while the country has witnessed “unprecedented carnage” south of the border with assault weapons that are legally available in Canada.

More to come…