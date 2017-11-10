OTTAWA — Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson is examining Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, CTV News has learned.

The federal ethics watchdog says she has "reasonable grounds" based on her follow up meeting with the finance minister about his involvement with the pension bill, to "commence an examination" into whether Morneau contravened Canadian ethics laws by sponsoring the legislation while still owning shares in his family’s human resources company.

Dawson confirmed she will be looking into Morneau further in a letter to NDP MP Nathan Cullen, provided exclusively to CTV News.

Cullen wrote to the ethics commissioner in October requesting an investigation into whether Morneau was in a potential conflict of interest for putting forward the bill while still indirectly owning shares in Morneau Shepell.

Bill C-27 proposes changes to private pensions, something that would fall under the company's purview.

On Oct. 26 Dawson informed Cullen that she had "concerns" about his sponsorship of the bill.

Today, she made it official she has grounds to dig deeper, and has informed Morneau of that.

"I received comments from Minister Morneau on his involvement in Bill C-27. I also received information from the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, Member of Parliament for Carleton, on November 8, 2017. In light of the information provided in your letter as well as information gathered by my Office, I am of the view that I have reasonable grounds to commence an examination under subsection 45(1), and have so informed Minister Morneau."

At the time Cullen requested an investigation, Morneau was using an ethics loophole to continue to indirectly own shares in Morneau Shepell. Morneau has since announced he is divesting himself, and will donate the money earned from any increase in the value of shares in Morneau Shepell since he was elected.

Bill C-27 was tabled in Oct. 2016 and has not yet been debated.

In a statement issued in October, Morneau Shepell said it was not involved in the consultation on Bill C-27, and despite the company supporting the proposed changes, the legislation “is not expected to have a material impact on our company.”

When he took the finance minister position, Dawson set up an ethics screen managed by Morneau’s chief of staff to keep the minister from getting involved in government business that could affect the company, but his continued ownership of the giant HR firm created the potential for Morneau to have violated the Conflict of Interest Act, the opposition has said.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Morneau said he will "answer any questions the Commissioner has on this matter."

