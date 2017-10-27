Canada accused of failing Iraq with 'laser-focus' on ISIS
This undated file image posted on a militant website on Jan. 14, 2014, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows fighters from the Islamic State marching in Raqqa, Syria. (Militant Website/AP/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 4:01PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A senior representative for Iraq's Kurdish government says Canada and its allies failed Iraq by ignoring the country's many political, religious and economic divisions while fighting the so-called Islamic State.
Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurds' top diplomat in Washington, says it was those long-standing issues that led to ISIS's rise more than three years ago -- and continue to tear the country apart.
Abdul Rahman's comments come amid growing concerns about the future of Iraq, where Kurdish and Iraqi military forces have engaged in several battles over land that both sides claim as their own.
Some are also beginning to sound the alarm about the slow rate of reconstruction in areas liberated from ISIS, particularly those occupied by Sunnis, and Iran's growing influence in Baghdad.
Canada and its allies have been relatively silent about what is happening, with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan instead urging all sides to focus on finishing the fight against ISIS.
But Abdul Rahman tells The Canadian Press that it is past time the international community stop being "laser-focused" on fighting ISIS and begin addressing Iraq's many underlying problems.