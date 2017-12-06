

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





You might think Emile Burbidge's duties as Toys "R" Us Canada "chief play officer" present him with difficult decisions.

But the 14-year-old from Quebec told CTV News Channel's Marcia MacMillan that he isn't fussed.

"It is very easy and it's very fun. I get to play with all these toys, and they're all amazing," he said on Wednesday.

His top picks this year include a Star Wars fan staple, the new edition of one of last year's hottest toys, and one stuffed animal named Tyler.

He spoke and roared with CTV in studio about his criteria for picking the top toys of the year and what his favourite of them all is this year.

For all the details, watch Burbidge sharing his criteria for picking the top toys and his top choice for 2017.