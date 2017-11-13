

The Associated Press





LONDON - The Church of England has issued new guidance to counter anti-LGBT bullying at its schools, telling teachers that children should be permitted to wear tutus, tiaras or superhero capes "without judgment or derision."

The church says children should be "afforded freedom from the expectation of permanence" and able to experiment with "many cloaks of identity" without gender stereotypes or being labelled.

The church first issued guidance for discouraging anti-gay bullying at its 4,700 schools three years ago. The updates are cover bullying of children perceived to be transgender or bisexual.

In a forward to the document, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says it helps schools offer "the Christian message of love, joy and the celebration of our humanity without exception or exclusion."

Church of England schools enrol 1 million students.

