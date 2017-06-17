

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canada-wide recall on flour potentially containing E. coli has been expanded to include brands of cookie dough, tart shells and pie shells that may contain the contaminated flour.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said some of the recalled products are sold across the country and may be contaminated with E. coli.

The announcement comes amid ongoing recalls for flour products, which were first recalled in March.

The affected products include:

In-Dey-Go Fundraising Inc. Dark Chocolate/White Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough, sold in 1.22 kg packages

Apple Valley shell pie, deep unsweetened 5”, sold in 6.8 kg package

Apple Valley shell pie, unsweetened 8”, sold in 4 kg package

Mildmay Cheese Haus two-inch tart shells, sold in 40 pieces (approximately 1.5 lbs.)

The cookie dough is sold mostly through schools and fundraising organizations across Canada. The pie shells are sold in Ontario from Country Pantry Bulk Foods in Heidelberg, Ont. and were intended for sale to hotels, restaurants and other institutions.

The tart shells are distributed in Ontario at the Mildmay Cheese Haus.

Some illnesses have been reported in connection with earlier flour recalls, but no confirmed illnesses have arisen from the newly announced products, the CFIA said.

The CFIA says the products are not safe to eat and that they should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, some patients may have seizures or strokes, require blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or suffer permanent kidney damage. The most severe cases can cause death.