Health minister expects rules on edibles in place by July 2019
Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 4:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 7:18PM EDT
EDMONTON - Canada's health minister says pilot projects have begun on roadside police testing for marijuana, and the plan is to have rules in place for edible cannabis no later than July 2019.
Ginette Petitpas Taylor made the comments Friday after briefing her provincial and territorial counterparts on Ottawa's progress toward legalizing marijuana.
She says they're also working on public education by setting up partnerships with non-profit agencies such as Drug-Free Kids.
Provinces, territories and some police agencies have cautioned that legalizing marijuana by July 1, 2018, is too ambitious.
But Petitpas Taylor says the government campaigned on the plan and is sticking to the deadline.
The federal government is toughening up Criminal Code rules and will handle the overall health regime for cannabis, while the provinces will be in charge of distributing and selling the marijuana.
