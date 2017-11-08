

Maria Cheng, The Associated Press





LONDON -- Doctors treating a critically ill boy with a devastating skin disease say they used experimental gene therapy to create an entirely new skin for him.

Two years later, the doctors report the boy is doing so well that he doesn't need any medication, is back in school and even playing soccer.

The boy, then 7, was hospitalized in Germany with a rare, incurable skin disease cause by genetic mutations. It causes fragile skin with almost constant blisters and open sores.

Doctors in Italy were called in to help. They took a small skin sample and added a normal version of his bad gene to skin cells in the lab. They grew sheets of skin and transplanted them onto the boy's body.

The case was described Wednesday in the journal Nature.