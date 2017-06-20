

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dolce & Gabbana don’t care what Miley Cyrus thinks of them, and they’re not afraid to say it.

The Italian fashion house and the 24-year-old pop star got into a war of words over Instagram on the weekend, after Cyrus’ brother Braison modelled for the designers at a men’s fashion show in Milan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Cyrus congratulated her brother on his runway debut. After praising her brother, Cyrus wrote: “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Cyrus did not specify what she was referring to, but Dolce and Gabbana have come under fire recently for some controversial incidents. The luxury designers have worked with Melania Trump most recently dressing her in a floral coat that she wore on her first foreign trip as U.S. first lady. And in an 2015 interview, the pair aired views on gay adoption and traditional family that sparked international outrage.

Seems Cyrus’ post caught the attention of the pair. Stefano Gabbana responded in the comments, writing, “We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!”

He also wrote that “we are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!”

Gabbana added that Dolce and Gabbana “make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant.”

Cyrus has not publicly responded to Gabbana’s comment.

