

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Global music stars Drake, Shawn Mendes and the Weeknd were celebrated at home Tuesday as they were named the leading nominees heading into this year's Juno Awards, while Gord Downie's work in 2016 could garner a half-dozen trophies.

Downie is nominated for songwriter of the year, best adult alternative album and best video for his multimedia solo project "Secret Path," which is also in the running for recording package of the year. His band the Tragically Hip is also up for group of year and rock album of the year honours.

Drake, Mendes and the Weeknd all have five nominations and are contending in marquee categories including best album, best single, artist of the year and the Juno Fan Choice Award.

Pop singer Alessia Cara followed closely behind with four nominations, as did the late Leonard Cohen.

A Tribe Called Red, Grimes, Ruth B, Kaytranada, and Tegan and Sara all have three nominations.

Pop singer Coleman Hell said returning to the Junos after being nominated as breakthrough artist last year is encouraging. He's nominated for "Summerland" in the pop album category this year.

"It feels pretty validating," he said.

"You put so much time into these things and you never know what's going to happen with it, so it's nice to be recognized."

The Strumbellas felt an extra sense of accomplishment with their three Juno nominations, which include group of the year and the fan choice award. They say it was about a year ago when their single "Spirits," which is up for single of the year, started its surge into the mainstream.

"We got a Juno nomination early in our career and ... we were so excited at the time," said keyboardist Dave Ritter.

"So it's great to be back, nominated again, and to have it cap off what's been a crazy year."

The Juno Awards will be staged at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on April 2 and air on CTV.

Among the performers at the show will be Mendes, Cara, the Strumbellas, Ruth B and A Tribe Called Red.

This year's show will also include a tribute to Sarah McLachlan, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Michael Buble is still slated to host the show, although his involvement has become uncertain.

Buble and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, announced in November that they would put their careers on hold to devote attention to their three-year-old son Noah, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The singer backed out of hosting duties for the Brit Awards last week, although he said in a statement that son Noah is "progressing well" as he undergoes treatment.