

CTVNews.ca Staff





We know them best as Snake, Joey Jeremiah, Caitlin and Tessa.

Actors who came of age playing the characters from the beloved Canadian TV franchise Degrassi are reuniting at ComiCon in Toronto this weekend.

To mark the 30th anniversary of “Degrassi Junior High,” the actors will host a panel discussion and meet-and-greet on March 19.

The influential television series was beloved by Canadians and Americans alike, and spawned several spinoffs that are still in production. The most recent, “Degrassi: The Next Class,” can be seen on Netflix.

Watch as members of the original “Degrassi Junior High” cast, including Pat Mastroianni (Joey Jeremiah), Stefan Brogren (Snake), Stacie Mistysyn (Caitlin Ryan) and Kirsten Bourne (Tessa Campanelli) reunite on CTV's Your Morning, to talk about behind-the-scenes shenanigans, growing up on set and their favourite episodes.

Members of the original cast are on a “reunion tour” this year to mark the 30th anniversary of the show’s debut, but not all the appearances have been announced yet.