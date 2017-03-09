

The Associated Press





TORONTO -- Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will co-host next month's Juno Awards, replacing Michael Buble who continues to care for his three-year-old son who is fighting cancer.

Buble also pulled out of hosting duties for the Brit Awards, which were staged last month.

In the days following that announcement he released a statement saying his son Noah was "progressing well" from his treatment and "the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."

Buble had been chosen as host for the two awards shows last fall, but shortly after revealed the news of the cancer diagnosis and said he'd be putting his career on hold.

Peters previously hosted the Junos in 2008 in Calgary and 2009 in Vancouver, while Adams is an 18-time Juno winner with multiple best artist, best album and best single trophies.

The Junos, which will be held in Ottawa on April 2, will include performances from Alessia Cara, Arkells, Sarah McLachlan and Shawn Mendes.