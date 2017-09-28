

CTVNews.ca Staff





Beyonce is lending her voice to a new Spanish-language song in hopes of helping millions of people in Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean still reeling from a series of devastating storms.

The star, whose hometown of Houston was flooded by Hurricane Harvey, announced via Instagram Thursday that she plans to donate all proceeds of the track, “Mi Gente,” which translates to “My People,” to hurricane relief charities in the affected region.

Beyonce joins Colombian singer J Balvin and Mauritian-French DJ Willy William on the song, where she sings both in Spanish and in English and gives a specific shout-out to countries affected by the storms.

“Lift up your people, from Texas to Puerto Rico, dem islands to Mexico,” she sings.

Listen to the full song below.