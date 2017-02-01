

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Beyonce Knowles appears to be pregnant with twins, according to a post on her Instagram page. The photo shows Beyonce wearing a bra, underwear and a veil, with her hands holding her stomach.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” said Knowles, 35, who is married to rapper Jay-Z.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," she added.

The couple already has a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Twitter lit up with celebration following the announcement.

When you realize Beyoncé is having twins vs. when you realize you cant be one of the twins pic.twitter.com/p57QS7czun — Alyssa (@alycat8800) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé just saved 2017 — Deejay (@DeejayCombs) February 1, 2017

Beyoncé....TWINS!!!!! My day just got 10 times better ������ — Kayela Not Kayla (@tootalented_4u) February 1, 2017

It's #BlackHistoryMonth and Beyoncé is pregnant with Twins. I can't breathe ������ pic.twitter.com/03sM2BQIKc — Black Girls (@BlackGirlsWinni) February 1, 2017

Guess I won't be seeing anymore Black History facts since Beyoncé announced her pregnancy — Dee ☀ (@ayoo_christmas) February 1, 2017

*50 years from now*



Child: Dad what was 2017 like



Me: Well we almost had a nuclear holocaust but then Beyoncé had twins and saved us all — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 1, 2017

Others were irritated by all the fanfare.

"Creepiest and most awkwardly self-indulgent photo EVER released to the public by a celebrity," one CTV News reader said in a comment.