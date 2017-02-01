Beyonce Knowles appears to be pregnant with twins, according to a post on her Instagram page. The photo shows Beyonce wearing a bra, underwear and a veil, with her hands holding her stomach.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” said Knowles, 35, who is married to rapper Jay-Z.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," she added.

The couple already has a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Twitter lit up with celebration following the announcement.

Others were irritated by all the fanfare.

"Creepiest and most awkwardly self-indulgent photo EVER released to the public by a celebrity," one CTV News reader said in a comment.