Beyonce is pregnant again
Beyonce Knowles is shown in a photo posted on her Instagram page Feb. 1, 2017. (Beyonce / Instagram)
Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 1:52PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:21PM EST
Beyonce Knowles appears to be pregnant with twins, according to a post on her Instagram page. The photo shows Beyonce wearing a bra, underwear and a veil, with her hands holding her stomach.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” said Knowles, 35, who is married to rapper Jay-Z.
"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," she added.
The couple already has a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
Twitter lit up with celebration following the announcement.
When you realize Beyoncé is having twins vs. when you realize you cant be one of the twins pic.twitter.com/p57QS7czun— Alyssa (@alycat8800) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé just saved 2017— Deejay (@DeejayCombs) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé....TWINS!!!!! My day just got 10 times better ������— Kayela Not Kayla (@tootalented_4u) February 1, 2017
It's #BlackHistoryMonth and Beyoncé is pregnant with Twins. I can't breathe ������ pic.twitter.com/03sM2BQIKc— Black Girls (@BlackGirlsWinni) February 1, 2017
Guess I won't be seeing anymore Black History facts since Beyoncé announced her pregnancy— Dee ☀ (@ayoo_christmas) February 1, 2017
*50 years from now*— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 1, 2017
Child: Dad what was 2017 like
Me: Well we almost had a nuclear holocaust but then Beyoncé had twins and saved us all
Others were irritated by all the fanfare.
"Creepiest and most awkwardly self-indulgent photo EVER released to the public by a celebrity," one CTV News reader said in a comment.
beyoncé invented pregnancy pic.twitter.com/ui8EZjtCJz— deaux (@dstfelix) February 1, 2017