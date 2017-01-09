

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec woman was reunited with her dog on Sunday, after it escaped from the car during a massive pileup on Ontario’s Highway 401.

Kelly was headed to Toronto when a whiteout hit the highway near Bowmanville, Ont. Video footage of the crash shows cars sliding to stop and veering into the ditch before a tractor trailer fails to stop, crashing into the cars from behind. Nearly 100 cars were involved in the crash.

Kelly had veered into a ditch to avoid the cars that were stopped ahead of her when a transport truck crashed down on top of her car. Both Kelly and her dog Naymee were inside the car.

“I thought that, after I heard her scream, that she was flat under the car,” said Kelly. “I saw death in front of me. I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to make it and it’s going to be really bad.’”

Although her car was crushed, Kelly managed to escape. However, Naymee was nowhere to be found. According to Kelly, she and others spent hours searching in the cold and blowing snow, but were unable to find the dog.

A couple from Port Hope, Ont. managed to find and rescue Naymee when they saw the dog on the side of the road.

“They were able to catch her and bring her home and take her into warmth,” said Lesley McIwaine of Team Chelsea, a Durham based volunteer group that searches for and returns lost pets.

According to McIwaine, Naymee did have a minor injury, but appeared to be alright.

Kelly said that she’s thankful for all of the emergency crews as well as Team Chelsea, and plans on volunteering with the group when she moves to the Toronto area.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Natalie Johnson