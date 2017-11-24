

When Emily Cablek’s ex-husband abducted their two children and whisked them away to Mexico five years ago, she says she never gave up and never stopped searching for them.

Four years later, thanks to a Crime Stoppers video that aired in Mexico and a keen-eyed neighbour, Cablek’s two children were found. Their father, Kevin Maryk, had been holding them in a heavily guarded home for four years, refusing to let them out to go to school or even to see other children.

Now, with the kids back to normal life in Winnipeg, Cablek is finally telling her story -- about the abuse she endured at the hands of her ex-husband, about the contentious divorce and custody battle, and about the abduction.

Maryk pleaded guilty in 2014 to abduction and was sentenced to four years. Last year, he also pleaded guilty to sexual assault allegations stemming from his relationship with Cablek.

Until now, a publication ban prevented Cablek from speaking about the sexual assault. She asked for it to be lifted so she could write a book and a blog, in the hopes of helping others through her story.

Cablek told CTV Winnipeg she feels she has finally found herself.

“It’s taken me a while to become strong about what I went through, to feel like I finally know me,” she said.

“….I’ve pushed myself to create a life that I’m proud of, to still create a life that I always wanted and know my kids are proud of.”

