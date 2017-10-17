

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal woman is travelling to Peru to search for her son, who hasn’t been heard from since preparing to embark on a four-day trek in the South American country.

Jesse Galganov, 22, has been missing since Sept. 29. He was reportedly last seen that morning checking out of a hostel in the town of Huaraz.

Galganov’s mother, Alisa Clamen, last heard from him via text message on Sept. 28. He had been preparing to go on a long trek and told her he would be unreachable for about four days. But Clamen became alarmed when a week passed and no one had heard from him.

“We have no information regarding what he did as of the morning of September 29,” Clamen told CTV Montreal before boarding a flight to Peru on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to establish his footprint…We need to find him, find out what happened to him, find him healthy and bring him home,” she said.

Clamen has been in touch with Peruvian and Canadian officials, but decided it would be best if she travelled to Peru herself to look for her son.

The family has set up an email address, helpusfindjesse@gmail.com, and is seeking any information on Galganov’s whereabouts.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Caroline van Vlaardingen