Toronto doctor had sex with teen girl in hospital office, police allege
Ernest Chiu is seen in this photo released by Toronto Police.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 3:31PM EDT
TORONTO - Police say a doctor -- who allegedly paid to have unprotected sex with a 15-year-old girl in his office at a Toronto hospital -- is facing multiple charges.
Toronto police say investigators looking into the alleged trafficking of the girl learned a man met the teen in December 2016 after responding to an escort ad for sex on an online classifieds site.
It's alleged he had unprotected sex with her and met with her at different hotels in the Toronto area over the next few months and paid to have unprotected sex with the girl.
Investigators allege that after the encounters he would prescribe birth control and inject the girl with the medication.
They allege that on one occasion he had sex with her in his office at Toronto General Hospital.
Ernest Chiu, 32, of Toronto, is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and sexual assault.
