

CTVNews.ca Staff





A video posted on social media showed a Toronto-area school board meeting erupting into rage as some attendees shouted Islamophobic comments and one man ripped pages out of the Qur’an.

The cell phone video, recorded by Syed Imam and posted on his Facebook page, shows a Peel District School Board meeting last week, when one of the agenda items was religious accommodation for students in schools.

In it, a group in the public gallery yells “shame!” and “radical Islam is here.” A man in the video is seen ripping pages out of a Qur’an.

The group reportedly interrupted the meeting to protest a policy allowing Muslim students prayer space in Peel schools.

Imam wrote on Facebook that, 10 minutes into the meeting, as trustees were showing appreciation for a superintendent’s 25 years of service, a group of people “demanded that their petition to ban ‘Islamic prayers’ from schools be heard immediately.”

Imam said the meeting erupted into “chaos,” with a man two seats away from him “expressing his discomfort by ripping out pages of a translated copy of the Qur’an.” Imam said the man was later escorted out by police.

Also seen in the video is a woman who confronts the protesters. Wearing a white jacket, the woman can be seen standing up and shouting at the group, “Take your hate elsewhere,” and “How dare you say these hateful things.”

Imam praised the woman, saying “she was the only person in the room calling out the racist and hurtful comments.”

Imam said he posted the video, which has received more than 1,000 shares on Facebook, “so that you can become aware that bigotry is home-grown. Please condemn it wherever you find it.”

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video content disturbing: