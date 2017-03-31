

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is extending its anti-ISIS mission in Iraq until June 30, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced Friday.

Sajjan says Canada's contribution to the mission will remain the same, "with a few adjustments."

Some elements of the Canadian Special Operations Task Force have recently been operating in eastern Mosul, providing assistance to Iraqi Security Forces. “There has been no change to their mandate or to the parameters of their mission.” the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

“This extension provides the government of Canada the time required to assess the evolving nature of the fight while allowing the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain their important contributions to ongoing operations as a responsible coalition partner,” the Department of National Defence said.

More to come...