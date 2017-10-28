Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 3 will be approximately $10 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 7:40AM EDT
TORONTO -- A single ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 3 will be approximately $10 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canada suspending special forces operations in Iraq
- 'Exploring absolutely every option': Search continues for missing Montreal man
- Quebec ticket claims Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Teen cancer survivor wins $7,500 research prize
- Ontario gas plants trial hears from man allegedly hired to wipe hard drives