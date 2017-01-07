Ont. man clocked at 218 km/h charged with stunt driving: police
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- A Thornhill man is facing a stunt driving charge after provincial police in Richmond Hill say they clocked him doing 218 kph in a 100 zone.
Police say the man was pulled over Friday on Highway 407.
In addition to being charged, police say the man driver's licence was automatically suspended and his vehicle impounded for seven days.
If convicted, the minimum fine for the first offence of stunt driving is $2,000 and six demerit points.
A further driving suspension may also be ordered.
