No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 22 will be approximately $16 million.
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 7:19AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $12.7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 22 will be approximately $16 million.
