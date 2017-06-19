Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit the Legislative Assembly of Nunavut, tour a winery in Ontario and explore the headquarters of a Canadian e-commerce company as part of their upcoming visit to Canada.

The royals will be travelling to Canada for a whirlwind trip from June 29 to July 1 in celebration of the country’s 150th birthday. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will explore Nunavut and a few different regions in Ontario during the three-day visit.

The Canadian Heritage Department unveiled new details about the couple’s itinerary during a press briefing on Monday.

June 29:

Charles and Camilla will begin their journey in Iqaluit, Nunavut where the pair will be welcomed in an official ceremony at the Legislative Assembly of Nunavut where the prince is also expected to give a speech.

The Prince of Wales will also receive a brief lesson in the Inuktitut language during a meeting at Pirurvik, a non-government centre dedicated to Inuit culture, language and well-being.

Camilla will participate in a separate Women and Wellness Event with groups dedicated to improving the health and wellness of women in the North.

Prince Charles also plans to visit the Nunavut Research Institute to engage with students and researchers and learn about various projects concerning the environment and climate change.

Later in the day, the couple will join in a community celebration involving local artists and performers at the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park before they depart for Ottawa. At the Tukisigiarvik Inuit Centre, Charles and Camilla will visit a traditional Inuit village and learn about medicinal plants from an elder.

June 30:

The royals will be welcomed at 8 Wing-Canadian Forces Base Trenton where they will tour hangar displays and engage with Royal Canadian Air Force members.

The prince’s next stop is a search and rescue demonstration at the Canadian Army Advanced Warfare Centre.

Camilla will meet with The Queen’s Own Rifles regiment, of which she is the Colonel-in-Chief.

The pair will then travel to the Afghanistan Repatriation Memorial in Quinte West, Ont. where they will lay a wreath to pay their respects to the Canadian soldiers who have lost their lives.

For their next stop, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall plan to chat with local vendors and artisans at the Wellington Farmers’ Market in Prince Edward County.

Following the farmers’ market, the royals’ last stop on June 30 will be a visit to the Norman Hardie Winery to meet local winemakers and farmers in the region.

July 1:

The pair will begin the morning of July 1 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. directly across the Ottawa River from Parliament Hill.

A celebration to mark the opening of Canadian History Hall will already be underway inside the museum’s Grand Hall when the royals arrive. The prince and his wife will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony before touring an exhibit inside the hall.

They’re expected to meet a variety of young Canadians from diverse backgrounds as they visit a couple of galleries housed in the museum. The Duchess of Cornwall will also be introduced to a Vietnamese family that arrived in Canada 40 years ago as “boat people” and a Syrian refugee family that was recently sponsored to come to the country.

The royals will then visit Reconciliation: The Peacekeeping Monument on Sussex Drive in Ottawa where Charles or the Governor General will inspect the guard of honour.

In the evening, the royals will travel to Rideau Hall to attend the official opening of the “Queen’s Entrance” with Gov. General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston, along with 150 invited guests. The prince plans to speak about the historical significance of the hall’s redesigned “Queen’s Entrance,” which features new wooden doors with a glass inset and brass detailing.

Before the couple departs for the U.K. that night, they will first attend an outdoor reception at Rideau Hall’s garden with the 150 invited guests, which include Canadian youth, veterans, volunteers and military personnel.

This will be Prince Charles’ 18th visit to Canada. He and Camilla’s most recent trip to the country was in May 2014 when they toured Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.