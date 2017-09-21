

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nearly 170 Canadians are stranded in Hurricane Maria-ravaged regions and seeking help from the federal government, according to the latest numbers from Ottawa.

Global Affairs Canada, which had been urging people to flee Maria’s path before the hurricane made landfall, said Thursday that 5,100 Canadians are registered in the storm’s path and 168 have asked for help so far.

Nadia Araujo said her sister is one of about 20 Canadian students stuck on the Caribbean island of Dominica, which was devastated by the storm.

Denise Araujo is a medical student at All Saints University School in Dominica’s capital, Roseau, which experienced heavy flooding and serious damage.

Nadia Araujo said she heard from her sister on Wednesday via text message, which described unsafe conditions in the capital, with no electricity or running water.

“There has been very little aid being sent to Roseau…so she wasn’t getting much help,” Araujo told CTV News Channel Thursday.

She said her sister has been told to stay indoors at night as some people have been seen walking around the city with machetes, looking for food.

“She’s not in the safest conditions. She’s not getting any help right now,” Nadia Araujo said.

She said her family has contacted the school and the Canadian government and is hoping that someone will help Denise and her schoolmates leave the region.

All Saints University has posted a message on its website saying that the school is “making efforts to send supplies…and also to evacuate students and faculty members to our campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines until normalcy returns.”

Dominica Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said Thursday that one of two airports serving the country is inoperable while the other is expected to be operational in the coming days. An estimated 95 per cent of the roofs were blown off in some towns on the island, he said.

Global Affairs said that Canadian airlines have flown 6,000 people out of Maria-affected regions so far, but not all of them are Canadian citizens.

Like with Hurricane Irma, Ottawa will rely on commercial airlines to pick up Canadians stranded in the Caribbean once flights are able to land in the area, CTV’s Michel Boyer reported Thursday.

After hitting Dominica, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, where electricity has been knocked out across the entire island. It was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

With files from The Associated Press