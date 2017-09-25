Manitoba mother arrested after child abandoned in stroller
Brandon police say an 18-month-old girl was left alone in the city's downtown in August.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 12:39PM EDT
BRANDON, Man. -- Police in western Manitoba have charged a mother for abandoning her toddler in a stroller.
Police say they received a call from a concerned woman who found the child and stayed with her, waiting for her parents to show up.
The girl was reported missing hours later and was taken into the care of Child and Family Services.
Police say a 26-year-old woman, who cannot be named, has been charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Officers say they are still trying to locate another suspect in the case.
