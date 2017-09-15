

CTVNews.ca Staff





Omar Khadr has had a major bail restriction eased. He will now be allowed to use internet-connected devices including smartphones. However, an Alberta judge simultaneously rejected his request for unfettered contact with his older sister Zaynab, who has expressed support for al Qaeda.

Nate Whitling, Khadr’s lawyer, said after Friday’s hearing in Edmonton, that the justice’s decision to only allow Khadr access to his sister “in the presence of some responsible person who has been approved in advance by his bail supervisor” is “an inconvenience,” but “not a big deal.”

“Mr. Khadr can now access the internet over internet-connected devices just like the rest of us,” Whitling added.

“He of course can’t access any sort of terrorist propaganda or anything like that over the internet but of course that’s just fine,” Whitling went on. “He doesn’t want to anyway.”

Khadr, who is on bail pending an appeal on U.S. war crimes convictions, said in an affidavit obtained by The Canadian Press ahead of Friday’s hearing, that he is now “an adult” able to “think independently.”

"Even if the members of my family were to wish to influence my religious or other views, they would not be able to control or influence me in any negative manner,” Khadr said in his affidavit.

Zaynab Khadr angered many Canadians by expressing support for al Qaeda several years ago. Court filings say that she recently had a fourth child, has lived in Egypt, Malaysia and Sudan, and is planning to visit Canada.

CTV National News Alberta Bureau Chief Janet Dirks was inside the courtroom Friday. She says that Khadr attended the hearing, but did not speak to reporters.

Dirks reports that Whitling told the judge that his client is now married, has been accepted into nursing school and has had no breaches of his bail conditions.

In 2010, Khadr pleaded guilty to killing U.S. soldier Christopher Speer with a grenade in Afghanistan in 2002, but has since said he did not toss the grenade.

Khadr, now 30, was 15 at the time that Speer died and many have argued that he was a child soldier.