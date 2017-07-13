

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police and wildlife authorities in Regina are investigating at least four cases of jackrabbits shot with arrows. They say some of the impaled animals have been spotted hopping around the city with projectiles still stuck in their torsos.

“They’ve got arrows right through their body,” Erin Pippen of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan told CTV Regina.

Police have not identified any suspects, nor can they tell if the archer shot the rabbits within city limits where it is illegal to hunt or shoot wildlife.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan has so far not been able to catch any of the rabbits to treat their injuries.

“We do as much as we can to document where they are and what's going on,” said Pippin. “They're extremely tough and resilient creatures. Even with an arrow through them they can survive and thrive.”

Bill Thorn with the Regina Humane Society said the situation speaks to the prevalence of animal cruelty in the community.

“Last year we had over 1,100 complaints about animal cruelty, and neglect or a concern for an animal,” he said. “It’s something we try to combat. The animal protection laws in Saskatchewan don't give us a lot of authority.”

Pippin said she understands if someone was trying to hunt jackrabbits for meat, but she doesn’t think that was the case here.

“A lot of us within the organization accept things such as hunting, especially hunting for the meat. That is a fact of life,” said Pippin. “This is just cruelty.”

With a report from CTV Regina’s Cally Stephanow