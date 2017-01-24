

The Canadian Press





DIGBY, N.S. -- When Gwen Wilson and Melissa Merritt decided at the last minute to organize their own women's march on Saturday, they were prepared to be the only ones trudging down the only road in their rural Nova Scotia village.

But when the pair showed up at the small school in Sandy Cove, they were stunned to see about a dozen other women, along with two men and a few children, ready to join them in a walk similar to hundreds of marches for women's rights that took place around the world.

What's more, Wilson says they have been overwhelmed by the response to an eight-second video posted on their Facebook site that shows the 15 marchers laughing and ringing bells as they walk along an empty road that cuts through the fishing community on the Digby Neck.

It picks up after the group left the 22-student school, headed down a steep hill and then up another to the fire hall in the community of about 65 year-round residents.

The video has become an Internet darling, garnering more than 150,000 views, 500 comments and almost 3,000 shares.

Photos of the small band of marchers that were taken by Wilson's husband have been circulating online as well, even attracting the interest of The New York Times.

Both women say they just wanted to make a statement and be part of history without having to travel to the nearest march in Halifax about 2.5 hours away, but have been delighted by the attention their march has drawn to the quiet community.