Freed hostage Caitlan Coleman rushed to hospital
Canadian Joshua Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman are shown with their children in a still from a video posted online. (YouTube)
Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:02PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 9:04PM EDT
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - Former hostage Joshua Boyle says his wife Caitlan had to be rushed to the hospital and remains there.
Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife was admitted Monday. He says his first concern is the health of his wife and children. His email Tuesday did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.
Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity.
The family returned to Canada late Friday.
Joshua Boyle said after landing at Toronto's airport that the Taliban-linked Haqqani network raped his wife during the years they were held.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ammonia leak at arena in Fernie, B.C. draws emergency response
- Grass fire: Emergency alerts in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan
- Family of Indigenous woman who was decapitated say killers walk free
- Blind woman robbed in Toronto by woman she was trying to help
- Former PC leadership candidate Sandra Jansen joins Alberta NDP cabinet