Fewer hate crimes targeting Muslims, but others increased in 2016: StatsCan
Police reported 1,409 hate crimes across Canada in 2016, 47 more than in 2015.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 12:57PM EST
Hate crimes against Muslims and Catholics declined, while other groups were more frequently targeted in 2016, according to latest Statistics Canada data.
According to a StatsCan report published Tuesday, police reported 1,409 hate crimes in Canada in 2016, 47 more than in 2015.
The three per cent increase in hate crimes was a result of “more incidents targeting South Asians and Arabs or West Asians, the Jewish population, and people based on their sexual orientation,” StatsCan said.
However, police reported 20 fewer hate crimes against Muslims in 2016, for a total of 139. Most of that decline was reported in Quebec.
Hate crimes represented fewer than 0.1 per cent of the nearly 1.9 million crimes reported by police services across the country in 2016.
