She’s being described as a “bright light” with a huge heart. She was generous, kind and had respect for everyone. In the prime of her life, the young woman was embarking on a new adventure in another country with her fiancé.

The first victim of Saturday’s terror attacks in London has been identified as 30-year-old Christine Archibald from Castlegar, B.C.

She was among seven people killed when attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, before they abandoned the vehicle in the nearby Borough Market, where they stabbed people at random before being fatally shot by police.

Patrick Audet, who spoke to reporters on behalf of the grieving family in Castlegar on Sunday, said Archibald was born, raised and beloved in the West Kootenay city.

“We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister,” Audet said. “She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.”

‘The love of his life’

The young woman had moved to Europe earlier this year to be with her fiancé Tyler Ferguson, who was working overseas.

Ferguson’s sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that her baby brother had “lost the love of his life” on the London Bridge.

“In a split second his entire life was ripped away from him. Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he's alone trying to deal with this tears me apart,” Rowe wrote. “I have no words.”

Ferguson’s brother, Mark Ferguson, also wrote about the attack in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said Archibald was one of the victims struck by the van on the London Bridge.

“They tried everything but weren't able to save her. His life, and all those close to her have been changed forever,” he wrote.

‘A bright light’

Before moving to Europe, Archibald had lived in Calgary while attending Mount Royal University. She graduated from the school’s social work program in 2015.

During her time in Calgary, her family said she worked at the Calgary Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter that helps people with addiction.

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” Audet read in the statement.

Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House in Calgary, said Archibald had worked at the non-profit until recently.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, the shelter said its employees were “devastated” by the news of Archibald’s death. They described her as a talented social worker, workmate and exceptional human being.

“Chrissy was a bright light to many, and her generosity, kind spirit and huge heart for her work in responding to issues of addictions and homelessness at the centre inspired us all,” the statement said.

Peter Choate, an assistant professor in social work at Mount Royal University, knew Archibald from her time there as a student. He said he couldn’t imagine what her family is experiencing right now.

“You see a bright light… and then that light’s gone,” Choate told CTV Calgary on Sunday. “That’s a tough, tough story. As tough as it is for us, it’s immeasurably tough for her fiancé. I can’t imagine what that’s like to have your fiancé die in your hands.”

Mount Royal University released a statement on Sunday condemning the violence that killed one of their alumni.

“Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student,” the statement read. “Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones, as well as to members of our community who are grieving her loss.”

Audet said Archibald’s relatives were in “shock and mourning.” He said they have asked the public to honour her memory by giving back to their communities.

“Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter,” he said. “Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

With files from CTV Vancouver, CTV Calgary and The Canadian Press