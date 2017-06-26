Former Ontario nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer and the family members of her victims are expected to speak today at a courtroom in Woodstock, Ont., where the sentencing hearing will begin for a string of nursing home murders that make her one of the worst serial killers in Canadian history.

Wettlaufer, 50, has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a series of incidents that occurred at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. Wettlaufer has said she believed she was acting as an instrument of God by injecting her elderly victims with insulin.

The offences were committed between 2007 and 2016, at three long-term care facilities and a private home in southern Ontario.

Wettlaufer arrived at the courthouse in a police vehicle Monday morning.

The court is expected to hear a number of victim impact statements on Monday, including some read by family members of the deceased.

Wettlaufer is also expected to address the court.

The Crown and the defence are expected to jointly recommend that all sentences run concurrently. They are suggesting a life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years on all eight counts of first-degree murder, a sentence of 10 years for the attempted murders and seven years for both aggravated assaults.

Wettlaufer killed James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

She attempted to murder Wayne Hedges, 57, Michael Priddle, 63, Sandra Towler, 77, and Beverly Bertram, 68.

She has also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against Clotilde Adriano, 87, and Albina Demedeiros, 90.

