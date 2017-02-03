

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police say a suspect is in custody after a man allegedly threatened people with a blood-filled syringe during a series of robberies.

The suspect, Edmonton police said, is accused of using a blood-filled syringe, as well as a knife, in a series of incidents across the city late last year.

The first alleged robbery occurred on Dec. 27, when a man entered an Edmonton gas station and threatened a staff member. Gas station employee Danny Jwaszko said he was robbed on his first day back from his Christmas holidays.

“He came in, put the knife to my belly, told me ‘Open the till up,’ so I opened it,” Jwaszko said. “He put me in the back room and he said, ‘Well, if you stick your face out, I’ll kill you.’”

Jwaszko said he wasn’t hurt, just shocked by the hold-up. Later that day, police allege, the same man “produced” a blood-filled syringe and threatened to stab a cab driver. He also allegedly demanded cash.

A day later, a similar incident occurred at a convenience store. A series of robberies continued on Dec. 29, police said, when a man matching the same description allegedly threatened another taxi cab driver with a syringe, before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect has also been charged in connection with a “gas and dash” incident at a station on Jan. 4.

Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV Edmonton the alleged suspect “targeted” taxi cab drivers and some gas stations, and “did it in a very violent manner.”

He added, “for the safety of the public, we’re glad to have the individual arrested and charged.”

Pattison said no one was physically harmed during the incidents.

“We certainly don’t want to see anybody else traumatized by this sort of behaviour,” he said. Pattison said surveillance video and phone records helped in the arrest of the suspect.

Trevor Sibbons, 33, of Edmonton was arrested on Jan. 31. Sibbons has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon, possession under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Susan Amerongen