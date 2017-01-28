

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





Canadian passport holders won't be affected by a American ban that has barred citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.

An email from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office late Saturday said that the U.S. has given assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship will not be turned away at the border.

Earlier the U.S. State Department said that Canadians with dual citizenship from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya would be denied entry for the next three months.

But Kate Purchase, Trudeau's director of communications, said in an email that Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has given assurances that Canadian passports will be dealt with normally by American border officials.

The federal government has been low key in its response to the American ban, with Trudeau only offering a tweet that Canada would welcome those fleeing persecution, terror and war regardless of their faith.

Some Canadian groups representing people from the countries affected have condemned the American ban.