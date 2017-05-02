

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Police have launched homicide investigations into the deaths of a 52-year-old Canadian woman and a 36-year-old American man in Belize.

Autopsies were being performed on the couple Tuesday morning, the Corozal Police Department confirmed to CTV News.

Francesca Matus and Drew De Voursney were reported missing after they were last seen leaving a local bar in Corozal, Belize on April 25.

After nearly a week of searching, Matus’ white, SUV was discovered in a sugarcane field near the village of Paraiso, located approximately 15 kilometres away from the bar, on Sunday. The couple’s bodies were found a day later by a search party in a sugarcane field in Chan Chen Village, in the country’s northern Corozal District.

De Voursney’s mother told The Canadian Press that the American Embassy said the couple were found with duct tape around their wrists.

With files from The Canadian Press