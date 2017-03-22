Boy, mother sought in Amber Alert found unharmed in Ottawa area
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:33PM EDT
SAINT-JEROME, Que. -- A four-year-old boy and his mother who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found safe and sound in the Ottawa area Wednesday, said Quebec provincial police.
Police tweeted the update several hours after the two were reported missing in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal.
A police spokeswoman said the mother was arrested and the youngster placed in the care of relatives.
Earlier in the day, police had said the pair were spotted in the Kanata region near Ottawa shortly after the alert was triggered.
Police had said they feared for the boy's safety.
