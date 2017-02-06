

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary woman says she is in shock after thieves made off with 36 of her childhood friends from around the world.

Brandi Boothman says her prized Barbie doll collection went missing from her condo storage locker sometime in late January. Some of the figures she collected with her mother over the past three decades came from as far away as India and Australia.

“It’s emotional. It’s tough to verbalize when someone violates you personally,” she told CTV Calgary on Sunday.

Boothman has never had the collection of still-in-the-box dolls formally appraised, but she estimates they were worth around $2,000.

She says it’s the childhood memories, not the money, that she misses the most.

“It’s the emotional connection. I mean every single one of them is connected to a holiday, a memory, something important or significant that happened to us in our lives,” she said.

Boothman hopes somebody will spot the dolls up for sale and contact Calgary police.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Amanda Singroy