

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Air Canada Rouge pilot lost consciousness as the plane was preparing to land at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport earlier this month, according to a Transport Canada incident report.

The incident occurred Apr. 3 on flight ROU1621 from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

According to a brief report logged in the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Report System (CADORS), the pilot lost consciousness during final approach at Pearson. The co-pilot “took immediate control and landed the aircraft without further incident,” the report says.

The pilot regained consciousness at some point afterward and immediately sought medical attention after landing, the report says.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed to CTVNews.ca that one of the flight crew members “did become incapacitated in the final stages of the flight.”

The first officer on the flight completed the approach and landing, and there was no threat to the plane, crew or passengers, Fitzpatrick said in an email.

“While this situation is certainly not something we experience often, all crew members are trained and qualified to manage a flight to landing under a single pilot operation – if needed,” he said.