Air Canada says technical difficulties were affecting its booking and check-in services across Canada on Tuesday.

In a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick confirmed that the airline was experiencing technical issues that began disrupting service on Tuesday morning.

“Air Canada is experiencing a computer issue that is affecting airport, online and mobile check-in, and some flights may be delayed as a result. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve this issue and get everyone on their way as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

The issues became apparent around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after a number of customers tweeted messages about their difficulties with the airline. The Air Canada Twitter account posted individual responses to the users apologizing for the delays and cancellations.

A red travel alert message remained on the top of Air Canada’s homepage as of early Tuesday afternoon, that said: “Due to a technical issue, it is currently not possible to complete bookings or check-in. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and apologize for any inconvenience this temporary interruption in service may cause.”

Just before noon, it appeared the problems had been fixed. Fitzpatrick wrote in an emailed statement that the “temporary computer issue” had been resolved and that operations were returning to normal. A few minutes later, however, Air Canada continued to tweet that there was a system outage and the travel alert message reappeared on the airline’s website after a short disappearance.

It is unclear how many flights have been affected so far.

Just after 2 p.m., Air Canada tweeted that the issues with check-in at airports, online and on mobile devices had been resolved.