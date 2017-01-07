$60 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by ticket sold in Quebec
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 8:01AM EST
TORONTO -- The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.
There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 18 of them were won by tickets purchased across the country.
A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold -- 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan, 13 will be approximately $34 million
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead
- Experimental border crossing in Quebec mostly automated
- $60 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by ticket sold in Quebec
- Space heaters caused Vancouver fire that killed toddler
- 'Ignorance, not animus:' Judge asks to keep job after 'knees together' comment