

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX:WJA) says it has signed a code-share agreement with Hong Kong Airlines that will allow the Asian carrier to sell tickets on WestJet flights using its own designator codes.

The agreement builds on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year.

The partners say guests on Hong Kong Airlines' daily Hong Kong-Vancouver service, which started in June, will now be able to connect more smoothly with WestJet flights from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

Hong Kong Airlines has grown since being established in 2006 to serve 40 cities across the Asia-Pacific region and North America.