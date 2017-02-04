

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Canadian airlines say they are advising airport staff to process all U.S.-bound passengers with valid visas and passengers, regardless of nationality, after a federal judge south of the border put a temporary hold on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Saturday, WestJet said "due to a federal judge granting temporary restraining order on the nationwide immigration ban, guests travelling with a passport issued from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen or Libya are now able to enter or transit the United States if holding a valid passport and a valid Immigrant or non-immigration visa."

On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Robart imposed a hold on Trump’s temporary ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

In his ruling, Robart sided with Washington State and Minnesota, two states that had challenged Trump’s executive order.

WestJet referred passengers to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website for updated information, and said that in the event there are “further changes” to the U.S. entrance requirements, WestJet will continue to waive the change and cancellation fees for passengers affected by the travel advisory.

Meanwhile, in a statement to CTV News, Porter Airlines said it was also complying with Judge Robart’s block.

“We are advising our staff at airports to process passengers based on the Washington court order - i.e., all nationalities may currently travel with valid passports and visa,” said spokesperson Brad Cicero.

Trump’s executive order has sparked protests across the U.S. and beyond, as well as confusion at airports.

As of Saturday midday, it appeared Air Canada had not updated its online travel advisory in light of the court-ordered lifting of Trump’s travel ban.

CTV News has reached out to the airline for comment.