

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. tourism industry is poised to take a "big hit" in the wake of President Donald Trump's election, with many travellers opting to visit other countries where they feel more "comfortable," an industry expert says.

"A lot of people are saying, 'I'm not sure if I want to go to the U.S. this year,'" Frederic Dimanche, director of the Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday.

“Tourism is all about comfort," Dimanche said. "You have to be confident in the destination you are going to."

Dimanche says the U.S. has a reputation problem among travellers, particularly after Trump issued a ban on visitors from seven majority Muslim countries.

And the problem is not isolated to those seven countries. The travel site KAYAK says Brits are "falling out of love with the USA in a big way," with searches for U.S. destinations down dramatically. Interest in Florida cities dipped by up to 58 per cent, while searches for Las Vegas and Los Angeles were down by 36 and 32 per cent, respectively.

The travel site Hopper says global searches for U.S.-bound flights are down 22 per cent since the travel ban was announced. The site also says interest from China is down 40 per cent, while interest from Russia is "well above normal," with an increase of 66 per cent.

"A tourism slump in the U.S. could cost the country thousands of jobs in an industry that contributes $1.5 billion annually to the U.S. GDP.

"Some jobs are going to be lost, that's for sure," Dimanche said. He says business travellers are starting to look outside the U.S. when planning conventions, while leisure travellers are seeking countries where they can feel more comfortable.

Dimanche says the hotel industry will be affected the most, followed by the flight and food service industries. He adds that the "Trump slump" will likely end a positive stretch of years for the U.S. tourism industry, in which it enjoyed 3-4 per cent growth annually. "Now it's going to be reaching a plateau for sure, and possibly a decrease," he said.