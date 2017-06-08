TSX hovers near break-even, loonie weakens slightly
People walk past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 11:23AM EDT
TORONTO - Stock markets in Toronto and New York have been in a holding pattern this morning, hovering around break-even.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.84 points to 15,380.99, after 90 minutes of trading.
It got some lift from Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drug maker announced the sale of its iNova unit, but also felt the drag of lower gold stocks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.37 points to 21,180.06. The S&P 500 index shed 0.81 of a point to 2,432.33, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.08 points to 6,302.46.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.06 cents US, weakening from Wednesday's average price of 74.12 cents US.
The July crude contract was up 12 cents at US$45.84 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $14.40 to US$1,278.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$2.60 a pound.
