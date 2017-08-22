Toronto stock index up modestly, loonie gains strength against U.S. dollar
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 12:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2017 11:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index is showing a small gain this morning, helped by strength in consumer-oriented stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.53 points to 14,967.41, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 131.34 points to 21,835.09, the S&P 500 index added 16.25 points to 2,444.62, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 63.10 points to 6,276.23.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.73 cents US, up from Monday's average price of 79.52 cents US.
In commodities, the October crude contract was ahead 42 cents to US$47.95 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract dropped $5.50 to US$1,291.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$2.98 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- June retail sales a bright spot for Canadian economy: economists
- EU probes Bayer's planned buyout of Monsanto
- Toronto stock index up modestly, loonie gains strength against U.S. dollar
- CGI Group moves to expand in northern Europe with friendly takeover of Affecto
- Border-beer case could end Canadian federalism, N.B. government argues