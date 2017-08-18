Toronto Stock Exchange's main index falls, loonie continues to strengthen
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 12:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 18, 2017 4:29PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index shed nearly 100 points on the final trading day of the week in a broad-based decline.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 81.31 points at 14,952.33.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 76.22 points to 21,674.51, while the S&P 500 index fell 4.46 points to 2,425.55. The Nasdaq composite index dropped 5.38 points to 6,216.53.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.45 cents US, up 0.38 of a U.S. cent.
The October crude contract gained US$1.42 cents to US$48.66 per barrel, while the December gold contract retreated 80 cents to US$1,291.60 an ounce.
The September natural gas contract fell 3.6 cents to US$2.89 per mmBTU and the September copper contract was relatively unchanged at about US$2.94 a pound.
