Toronto man charged in alleged fraud involving barbecues from Home Depot
Shoppers walk through the aisles at the Home Depot store in Williston, Vt. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. (AP / Toby Talbot)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 10:16AM EDT
TORONTO -- A 42-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fraudulently obtaining barbecues from Home Depot locations and reselling them online.
Toronto police allege the man has been going into Home Depot stores throughout the city for the past several weeks.
Once there, they allege he removes the price tags from a $220 Weber barbecue and places it instead on another Weber model worth $1,600.
Police say he would then buy the more expensive barbecue at the lower price using a fraudulently obtained Home Depot gift card, then resell the pricier barbecue online.
The man is now facing 19 charges including 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.
Police are continuing to investigate, saying they believe the man may have been working with someone else.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Toronto man charged in alleged fraud involving barbecues from Home Depot
- Toronto stock index continues recovery from 2017 low, loonie up
- National Post ending Monday print edition starting in July
- U.S. investor urges HBC to sell off 'crown jewel' locations
- Boeing announces new 'MAX 10' at Paris Air Show