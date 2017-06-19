

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 42-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after allegedly fraudulently obtaining barbecues from Home Depot locations and reselling them online.

Toronto police allege the man has been going into Home Depot stores throughout the city for the past several weeks.

Once there, they allege he removes the price tags from a $220 Weber barbecue and places it instead on another Weber model worth $1,600.

Police say he would then buy the more expensive barbecue at the lower price using a fraudulently obtained Home Depot gift card, then resell the pricier barbecue online.

The man is now facing 19 charges including 18 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police are continuing to investigate, saying they believe the man may have been working with someone else.